Baltimore’s Empowerment Temple hires Tulsa pastor to replace its ousted former leader

The Empowerment Temple AME Church, the West Baltimore megachurch left shaken by the controversial ouster of its senior pastor in August, has named its new leader.
The Rev. Robert R.A. Turner, the fifth-year pastor of Historic Vernon AME Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, takes over as senior pastor at Empowerment this week, representatives of the African Methodist Episcopal denomination announced Wednesday morning.
Turner, 39, is to conduct his first service before his new congregation this Sunday, and the church plans officially to introduce him and his family to the broader Baltimore community with a meet-and-greet event on Sunday, Oct. 3.
“Rev. Turner is a successful social activist, and he has a passion and gift for speaking God’s word. He’s active in the community. He’s very interested in coming to help heal the congregation from the hurt of the past. And then we’re going to move forward,” said JoAnn Holly, an Empowerment board member.
The bishop of any AME jurisdiction is solely responsible for the hiring of new pastors.
The Rev. James Levert Davis, bishop of the denomination’s Second Episcopal District, chose Turner after an exhaustive nationwide search and made the decision Tuesday, Holly said.
The district includes Washington, D.C., and most of Maryland, including Baltimore.
Turner, a native of Tuskegee, Alabama, becomes the third senior pastor of Empowerment, a church founded in 2000 by the Rev. Jamal H. Bryant.
After Bryant left for an Atlanta-area megachurch in late 2018, Davis appointed the Rev. George Barnes II as his successor.
Barnes was ousted from his position in August after Empowerment leaders said he had been late filing audit reports required by its mortgage lender two years in a row, costing the church tens of thousands of dollars in fines.
Barnes has said he stabilized the church’s finances, meeting every mortgage payment throughout his tenure, and alleges that the AME church failed to follow its own laws in the way it separated him. Davis and church leaders have so far declined to comment on the allegation or to elaborate on the circumstances surrounding Barnes’ dismissal.
Turner’s current church has historic roots. Vernon AME Church, sometimes called Vernon Chapel, stands on Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, the site of an infamous race massacre that took place just over a century ago.
On May 31, 1921, a white mob attacked residents, homes and businesses in the neighborhood, then such a prosperous largely Black community it was known as “the Black Wall Street.”
People fleeing the mass assault hid in the basement of the church, one of the few buildings to survive that day.
Among his other accomplishments, Turner spent much of his tenure drawing attention to the event as the hundredth anniversary loomed, wielding a bullhorn as he led weekly marches calling for reparations in front of Tulsa City Hall.
His efforts also led Historic Vernon to be named to the National Register of Historic Places.
Turner was enrolled at the University of Alabama Law School when he received the calling to become a preacher, according to his bio on the church’s website.
Turner earned a masters in divinity degree from Turner Theological Seminary in Atlanta and a doctor of ministry from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, before taking over his first congregation, Waymon Chapel AME Church in Brierfield, Alabama. He led four other churches, all in Alabama, before starting his tenure in Tulsa in 2017.
Davis announced Turner’s appointment to Empowerment leaders in a Zoom conference Tuesday afternoon.
Word has spread quickly since then, Holly said, as Empowerment members hit the internet to familiarize themselves with Turner’s background.
She described the response as “overwhelmingly positive.”
Holly said she spoke with Bryant after the announcement and said the church founder, who has known Turner for years, “speaks very highly of him” and believes he will be “an excellent fit” for Empowerment.
Holly said she expects Turner to return Empowerment to its prior involvement in social activism and outreach to the broader Baltimore community, both of which she called hallmarks of Bryant’s long tenure.
“When you have the endorsement of the church founder, that means a lot,” she said.