NBA player Carmelo Anthony mourns Gerald Brown, basketball player and comic killed in Baltimore

NBA player Carmelo Anthony took to Instagram Thursday to mourn the loss of fellow Baltimore basketball star Gerald Brown.

The NBA player had four posts on his story, writing that he “still can’t believe it.”

Brown, 34, was shot and killed last Friday in Northwest Baltimore in the 3700 block of W Forest Park Ave. He led an undefeated basketball team at Frederick Douglass High School and played at Providence and Loyola University Maryland. He played basketball in Europe after college, made popular comic videos for social media and did stand-up comedy routines.

Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star is the latest to express condolences about Brown. His family has received an outpouring of support from online since Brown’s death, including from former NFL linebacker Aaron Maybin.

Anthony didn’t say how he knew Brown, but a cousin told The Baltimore Sun this week that Brown kept close ties with many elite players after playing in Europe.

Anthony’s story said he hopes Brown will rest in peace, and references a promise the Baltimore native made Brown.

“Only me and you know what we spoke about,” the story read. “I will keep my promise!!!”

Brown’s family announced Thursday they will host a viewing on June 20, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wylie Funeral Homes at 9200 Liberty Road in Randallstown. The wake will be June 21 at 10 a.m. at Empowerment Temple, 4217 Primrose Ave. in Baltimore, with the funeral immediately to follow at 11 a.m.

