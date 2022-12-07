Two injured after MTA bus crashes in South Baltimore, official says

Officials clear up a bus accident after the bus overturned and went down an embankment near W. McComas and S. Hanover streets. (Karl Merton Ferron)

Two people were injured after a Maryland Transit Administration bus crashed and overturned Wednesday morning in South Baltimore, according to officials.

It appears the bus lost traction because of the wet road conditions, MTA spokesperson Veronica Battisti said in an email Wednesday afternoon.

The bus was heading westbound at around 8:30 a.m. on McComas Street before the crash, she said. The driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Maryland Department of Transportation Police are investigating and no other details were provided.

The bus landed on its side near some train tracks at West McComas and South Hanover streets, the Baltimore firefighter’s union tweeted. Firefighters and hazmat crew members responded, according to the union.

