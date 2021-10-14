St. Leo’s church in Baltimore cancels plans to memorialize ex-priest who was forced out for alleged sexual abuse

Plans to hold a memorial service for a former Baltimore priest who was removed from the ministry after a report found that he sexually abused a child in the 1970s have been canceled days before the event was set to take place, The Baltimore Sun has learned.
The Rev. Michael Salerno, long known to parishioners of St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church in Little Italy as Father Mike, died recently, according to a bulletin the church published this month. He was 80.
Salerno was pastor of the historic parish on South Exeter Street from 1997 until 2007, when he was removed from his position because of an allegation that he had sexually abused a teenage boy at a church in Brooklyn, New York, more than 30 years earlier.
An investigation by the Diocese of Brooklyn in December 2007 determined that the allegation was valid. According to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, the head of the Pallottine Fathers, the Catholic order that runs St. Leo’s, told parishioners of the Baltimore church in a letter that Salerno had admitted to the misconduct.
No criminal charges were ever filed, but the Pallottines removed him from ministry and stripped him of his faculties to function as a priest. It is not known where he has been living, but a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Baltimore said at the time that Salerno had been placed “in the care of” the religious order, which is headquartered in Rome.
Christian Kendzierski, a spokesman for the Baltimore archdiocese, said the plans had been scrapped out of consideration for “all victims” of child sexual abuse.
“For St. Leo’s to continue with its plans on holding this mass would have been a violation to those victims and all survivors, so they decided to cancel,” Kendzierski wrote in an email to The Sun on Wednesday night.
The controversy surrounding Salerno was especially heated because he had used his high energy and outgoing personality to revitalize St. Leo’s, a once-thriving parish whose membership had dipped to about 100 people. By the time he left, Salerno had boosted that number to 800.
He was known for passing out meals and money to the homeless and older adults, the Sun reported as the investigation began. He also recruited parishioners to hand out food and clothes to the homeless at the Baltimore Rescue Mission, gave Communion to the residents of the former public housing development just north of the church, and attracted new congregants ranging from “suburbanites and old-timers who had left the neighborhood” to “converts and people of other ethnic groups.”
Some residents of Little Italy told The Sun that even if the allegation were proved true, his lifetime of good works would prove ample compensation.
In a column he wrote for the church bulletin, the current pastor of St. Leo’s, the Rev. Bernard Carman, announced Salerno’s death and praised the former priest for what he described as a “rambunctious” personality, “powerful” sense of humor, and an ability to adjust to “every circumstance.” He did not mention Salerno’s ouster from the pastorate.
“What was the basic reason for everything Fr. Mike did?” Carman wrote. “It’s a four-letter word — l-o-v-e. Love of the Lord Jesus was his motivation.”
The church originally planned the service without consulting the archdiocese, Kendzierski said, and the archdiocese “was not aware of the topic or language” the priest used in the Oct. 9 bulletin.
“While Fr. Carman’s column was written from his own personal perspective, his language lacks sensitivity toward survivors of child sexual abuse,” Kendzierski said. “The Archdiocese remains committed to preventing child sexual abuse and promoting healing for survivors who have been victimized by this sin and crime.”
Carman said in an email Wednesday night that news of Salerno’s death “was very meaningful to a large group of parishioners who wanted in some way to note his passing. Mass can be celebrated for anyone as a sincere prayer. But it became clear that this would be seen by many as showing a lack of sympathy and understanding for all the victims of abuse and scandal.
“In view of this there is no longer any plan for a commemoration,” he said.