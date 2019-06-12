Baltimore man could get life in prison after being convicted of murder, attempted murder in 2017 shooting spree

A Baltimore man faces the possibility of spending life in prison after he was found guilty of killing a man and wounding several others during a multiday shooting spree in 2017.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Wednesday that Mausean Carter, 31, of Baltimore, was convicted of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Martell Harris on Dec. 14, 2017, and four counts of attempted second-degree murder for injuring several others. He was also convicted of related firearms charges, the office wrote.

An attorney for Carter was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

The case captured the city’s attention after the Park Heights resident led police on a high-speed chase while firing a gun out of his car window.

Detectives say Carter felt threatened by drug dealers who lived in his area, so he carried out a series of drive-by shootings in December 2017.

The state’s attorney’s office wrote that Carter was found guilty of shooting Harris in the 4500 block of Reisterstown Road the afternoon of Dec. 14, 2017. Harris died at a hospital after officers found him lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

A witness told police that Harris was shot by a man in a gray sedan that the department linked to Carter.

It was the second of three shootings police said Carter was responsible for that day.

Earlier that day, around 9:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 4400 block of Reisterstown Road where they found a man who’d been shot in his left arm. He told investigators he was shopping at a food market in the 2700 block of W. Cold Spring Ave. when he was shot.

Then at 4:50 p.m., police responded to another report of a shooting at a store on the 900 block of Poplar Grove St.

The state’s attorney’s office wrote that Ali Ouedraogo was found dead, lying face down in the store with a gunshot wound to the head. Two other victims who were shot in their lower extremities and went to the hospital with nonfatal injuries were later identified.

Carter would later be linked to a shooting Dec. 8 in which a man was shot on Edmondson Avenue.

He faces the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole and is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 16.

He was previously on trial for crimes related to the spree, which included two murders and 10 attempted murders.

However, a Baltimore jury was deadlocked over charges related to Harris’ and Ouedraogo’s shooting deaths and acquitted him of shooting up a minivan that cut him off while driving. Prosecutors said at the time they would try Carter again for the killings.

During the same trial, Carter was convicted of attempted murder and firearms offenses in February after he led police on a high-speed chase through the city Dec. 15, 2017, firing his gun out his car window at pursuing officers.

He unsuccessfully pleaded not criminally responsible for the crimes, Maryland’s version of an insanity plea, to be placed at a mental facility instead of prison for his conviction. A jury ruled he was sane when he went on the shooting spree.

