With Marilyn Mosby now mum, talk turns to opening statements in her federal trial on perjury charges

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby arrives at U.S. District Court in Greenbelt for jury selection in her trial. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Marilyn Mosby isn’t saying anything right now, giving the news corps assigned to cover her every move little to work with as her long-anticipated perjury trial gets underway.

In a week when jury selection was bogged down because of a bomb scare and an early recess for trick-or-treaters on Halloween, the former Baltimore state’s attorney was tight-lipped around reporters and TV cameras camped outside the federal courthouse in Greenbelt. It’s rare for defendants to talk to the media, but she’s no ordinary defendant.

Advertisement

For four straight days, Mosby’s routine was the same: A silver Nissan SUV with a Fraternal Order of Police supporter tags pulls up and Mosby gets out, joined by her personal cameraman, a former state’s attorney’s office employee who is listed as a possible witness in the case. When court is over, the same SUV, driven by a man wearing an earpiece reminiscent of the Secret Service, drives up and whisks her away.

Her attorneys, Federal Public Defender James Wyda, Assistant Public Defender Maggie Grace and Howard University Law Professor Lucius Outlaw, aren’t talking, either. Neither are prosecutors. Also, U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby has taken great steps to preserve the sanctity of the trial, regularly sealing her courtroom during the jury selection process and intermittently cutting audio feeds of deliberations over whether to strike potential jurors.

Advertisement

The lack of spectacle in a case that has otherwise been full of it means the focus is on the facts, which have become timeworn over the past 23 months.

Mosby, a two-term Democrat who rose to national prominence for her progressive policies, is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud. Only the perjury charges will be considered at this trial, and opening statements, initially slated for last Thursday, will happen Monday. The case is expected to last into the second full week of November.

Prosecutors allege Mosby lied twice on financial forms in 2020 in order to make early withdrawals from her city retirement account under the federal CARES Act.

Mosby’s withdrawals netted her about $80,000 and she used them to buy two Florida homes — an eight-bedroom house near Disney World and a two-bedroom condo on the Gulf Coast. Prosecutors will be able to tell the panel that she purchased the homes, what she paid for them and what she planned to use them for. But in order not to prejudice the jury, they won’t be able to call them luxury properties, mention whether they have pools (they do) or describe the number of bedrooms.

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby leaves U.S. District Court in Greenbelt following jury selection in her trial. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The limits on what attorneys can and can’t say about Mosby and her alleged conduct will permeate through the trial, following volleys of pretrial motions filed by the defense and prosecution with the aim of constraining one another.

An example: Although Mosby did withdraw money from her retirement account, ostensibly money she had directed there from her paycheck as state’s attorney, her attorneys are barred from referring to the funds in that account as “her money.” That’s because the government argued that the type of account Mosby had, a 457(b) plan, is actually a trust, meaning the money there isn’t legally yours until you’re eligible for it.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

To make the withdrawals, Mosby had to fill out an online form that asked, under penalty of perjury, whether she had either suffered a personal adverse financial consequences because of COVID-19 or that a business she owned closed or saw a reduction in hours.

Well into her second four-year term at the time, Mosby did not suffer an adverse financial consequence because of the coronavirus. If anything, she came out better financially, having received a raise that year.

Advertisement

Her lawyers will argue her travel business, which existed in name only, suffered a loss during the pandemic, which led Mosby to take the withdrawals.

Prosecutors, after getting permission from the judge, will introduce a series of “sanitized” statements from Mosby in recent years where she said she never had plans to operate the business while in office. The statements are sanitized because Mosby made them in connection with other investigations into her travel and finances, and prosecutors cannot mention those probes to the jury out of concern that knowledge of them could be prejudicial.

There are even restrictions on what prosecutors can ask Mosby, if she testifies in the case, which is likely.

Defense attorneys have argued that prosecutors can’t bring up the mortgage fraud allegations in cross-examination of Mosby, because she would have to assert her Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and avoid self-incrimination. Prosecutors have said if Mosby tries to assert her credibility on the stand, questions about mortgage fraud become fair game.

Griggsby ultimately will decide what can and can’t be asked.