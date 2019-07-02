'There was no hiding our love': Baltimore mom remembers her son, a popular barber, after fatal shooting

Catherine Whitley had cameras all around her house. Her 33-year-old son lived with her in East Arlington in Northwest Baltimore and the two of them would use them to check in on each other.

Frightened that she or her son could wind up like the victims they saw on the news, she wanted to be as safe as possible.

Most times when they got concerned about their well-being, it would just be a neighbor knocking at the door or making noise next door.

But on Thursday, Catherine Whitley found herself rewinding the tapes to aid detectives. The cameras that had kept the two safe for so long were now helping a homicide investigation.

Her only child had been shot dead.

Kenny Whitley was visiting his friend’s house in the 3400 block of Dolfield Avenue in East Arlington. His mother said she thinks her son was walking to his car when someone started shooting at him. He was hit twice in his back and once in his leg.

Police said they found Kenny around midnight. He had collapsed in the street after he knocked on doors and yelled for help. Kenny was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Courtesy of Catherine Whitley

Police say they do not have a suspect for Kenny Whitley’s fatal shooting, which is one of 157 homicides in Baltimore this year, 24 more than this time in 2018.

Kenny “Bean” Whitley was a beloved barber and photographer known throughout the city. A Baltimore native, Kenny attended Edmondson-Westside High School and graduated from Morgan State University with a degree in psychology.

After he struggled to find a job in the field, Kenny confided in his cousin, who suggested he become a barber.

Kenny studied under a master barber, carefully examining his every move, his mother said. He stayed up late watching videos on how to cut hair and coerced his friends into being his guinea pigs.

Eventually, he opened a barber shop at 6609 Reisterstown Road in Glen in Northwest Baltimore. He had a single chair and started bringing in one client after another. Thanks to his humorous personality and social media presence, Kenny became so well known that several Ravens players came to get their hair cut by him. And one time, six Harlem Globetrotters visited him specifically to get a trim before a Baltimore show.

Though he had some “celebrity” clients, Kenny mostly cut children’s hair. His mother said he had a way with them and could always make them smile and laugh.

That clientele inspired him to expand his business to also taking photographs of people.

“He used to say, ‘If you’ve got a fresh haircut, then you should have a photo to look good,’ ” Catherine Whitley said. “His mind was always working, looking for ways to improve and help people.”

Courtesy of Catherine Whitley Kenny Whitley took his mother on a cruise to Bermuda and the Bahamas for her birthday last year.

His mother said even though Kenny didn’t get a job in psychology, he would use his education to connect with teens as he trimmed their hair about keeping their heads on straight and getting outside local communities to educate themselves.

Kenny also sold a line of children’s fashion and helped out at children’s birthday parties.

He used to tell his mom that one day, he was going to make a million dollars, pay off their house and buy her a big new one.

“And I always believed he would,” she said.

The two shared a close relationship as Catherine was a single mom. Every morning the two would exchange “I love you” texts and phone calls.

“Even as a grown man he’d tiptoe into my room and plant a big ol’ kiss on my cheek,” she said. “There was no hiding our love.”

Catherine was looking forward to planning another cruise with her son. Last year, as a gift from Kenny, the two voyaged from the Port of Baltimore to Bermuda and the Bahamas for Catherine’s birthday.

Instead, Catherine is now preparing herself to see her son one last time. She wants to hold her only son in her arms, kiss his cheek and say, “I love you” one last time.

