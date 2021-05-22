Peeking inside the 1870 Waverly Hall as the old town hall is renovated

The 1870 Waverly Hall, also called a town hall, sits at the intersection of Greenmount Avenue and 31st Street. It was built on a fairly grand scale and is visible from the upper floors of apartment houses and condominiums along University Parkway. It’s not as tall as the steeple on its nearest noteworthy neighbor, St. John’s Episcopal Church. It seems about as high as the old Boulevard movie theater two blocks north on Greenmount Avenue.