A West Baltimore landmark school attended by Thurgood Marshall to shine again

“Public School 103 is best known for its most famous student, Thurgood Marshall (1908-1993), who attended the school from 1914 to 1920. It was at this school that Thurgood shortened his name from the original Thoroughgood,” said a statement from the preservation organization, Baltimore Heritage. “Thurgood sat in the first row, as his classmate Agnes Peterson later recalled, “he was always playing, and so they had to keep right on top of him.”