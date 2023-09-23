Hampden’s migrating flying visitors nestle in their industrial chimney abodes

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Chimney swifts dive into an industrial brick chimney in Hampden shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Thousands of swifts use the chimney each year to roost during their spring and fall migrations. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

As the September days grow short, a cloud of migrating chimney swifts pay a visit to Baltimore. Their motel of choice is a brick industrial chimney in Hampden on a secluded edge of the Jones Falls Valley. Their final destination: Brazil’s Amazon region.

It’s a spectacle in the air and on the sidewalk. As the swifts drop into the 1930 brick smoke stack, dozens of their human fans observe this semiannual ornithological exhibition.

“I did a count Wednesday and there were 1,553 chimney swifts. They drop into the chimney like a falling napkin,” Alice Greely Nelson, who has been observing the swifts for 34 years, said.

“My husband, David Nelson, holds the binoculars and I click a counter,” she said. “Now, for another week, is the peak time for everyone to see them. If its raining, the swifts go in earlier.”

Greely Nelson says the chimney at the old book bindery at 33rd Street and Elm Avenue is the most popular spot in Baltimore for them to spend a night.

The chimneys at two nearby 19th century landmarks, the Mill Centre (a former textile mill) and the Crittenton Center (a former social services agency now converted to apartments) have been capped.

Hampden residents and others rallied recently around the preservation of the old bindery complex when a developer wanted to replace it with new apartments. The building now has temporary protection under the aegis of the city’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation.

Not just any chimney will do. The swifts require an unlined brick stack, generally built before 1930, when building codes changed.

Chimney swifts dive into an industrial brick chimney in Hampden shortly after sunset on Wednesday evening. Thousands of swifts use the chimney each year to roost during their spring and fall migrations. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

“I adore these birds and their community feel,” Greely Nelson said. “I started counting them as far back as 1985 when we watched in a building near Green Mount Cemetery, then we moved to Hampden and watched them from the old Fraziers’ restaurant location. We were thrilled to find the bindery chimney back then and have monitored it ever since.

“It’s sad that some of the count numbers have gone down due to old factory chimneys being taken down or them being relined, also house chimneys being capped so the swifts can’t nest in them,” she said.

Why this spot? “It is on a hill and the flowing Jones Falls stream is one of the flyways for migration,” Greely Nelson said. “This makes it a popular chimney in the spring and in the fall.”

Other counters include her husband, David Nelson, Carol Schreter, Elizabeth “Libby” Errickson and Anching Tang.

“They make a chittering noise,” said Schreter. “I see myself looking into the wider world of nature here. I find a certain balance here.”

The chimney is part of the old and vacant Free State Bookbinders, which once bound periodicals for the United States Naval Academy and the University of Maryland. Located at 3110 Elm, the structure was built during the summer of 1930 for the English-American Tailoring Co. It later served as another bindery, the Joseph Ruzicka firm.

A group of spectators sit along Elm Street as chimney swifts return to their roost in an industrial brick chimney in Hampden shortly after sunset. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The Free State Bookbinders chimney was in high demand this week. The swifts arrived beginning about 7:20 p.m. By a little after 8 p.m., they were all settled in and their human observers departed. The swifts exit the chimney at dawn and return at dusk. As the days grow colder and the insects they eat disappear, the swifts continue to fly south.

The swifts find other chimneys outside Hampden. But their human observers say the birds do not like noise.

There were swifts that found a chimney at St. Mary’s Seminary and University on Roland Avenue and Northern Parkway. But it was adjacent to athletic fields and soccer practice at night did not please the birds. They flew across Roland Avenue to a Gilman School chimney.

Other popular chimneys include those at the Fifth Regiment Armory, the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry temple at Charles and 39th Streets, a Johns Hopkins University structure on Remington Avenue and the St. Michael the Archangel parochial school in Overlea.

“I call their nightly arrival a dance,” Carol Schreter, one of the bird watchers, said. “And that dance is different every night.”