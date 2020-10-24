We grew to love Pennsylvania Station. Can an updated version continue that love affair?

The station was designed by a leading New York City architect, Kenneth Murchison. He created a bold statement in granite when he placed the station not according to Baltimore’s street grid, but aligned with the tracks on a diagonal. Murchison created a bold, backlighted clock and sculptural surround looking out over the Jones Falls Valley, Charles Street and Mount Royal Avenue. The big clock face was the sort of thing you checked a watch by — and when it was broken, gave cause to complain about the state of the world.