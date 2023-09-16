Baltimore’s historic Caulkers’ Houses make their long anticipated debut in Fells Point

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After nearly 35 years of discussion, the pair of 1797 Ship Caulker houses on the 600-block of S. Wolfe Street have been restored from a shell-like, wooden framework. . (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

It’s been 30 years since Mary Leeke Dashiell died. She and her sister, Eleanor Marine Dashiell, went on a property buying streak in Fells Point in the 1960s. The pair, who often dressed alike in dark clothes, were something of a sight in this ancient neighborhood, which they were seeking to protect and perhaps restore.

They had the good intentions of creating a series of small museums. A few days ago, the construction boards came off one of the places that was on their list of high hopes.

“This is the project of the century,” David Gleason, president of the Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fell’s Point, the entity that owns the house, said. “The houses were a unique opportunity, untouched and unchanged.”

Neither sister lived to see the restoration of the tiny Caulkers’ Houses at 612 to 614 South Wolfe St.

How these 1798 homes, made of obviously strong wood cut down from nearby trees, survived is something of an urban miracle. Baltimore is a brick city but this pair (there were once a row of eight) of oak and yellow pine structures, with cypress shingles, beat the odds of fire and development.

The Dashiells understood history and embraced preservation but left the actual work to others. It’s been a long and expensive exercise.

The facades are completed, the chimneys built and the structures are stabilized to stand on their own. (An interior web of fiberglass columns previously held these structures intact. Fundraising for interior restoration continues.)

The homes are remarkable because they housed African-American families. The men were engaged as ship caulkers, the backbone of the ship caulking trade industry in the 19th century.

“Architecturally, the houses are important as rare surviving examples of working-class housing. Built ca. 1798, they are a window into the past and display once common construction methods that have all but disappeared. Historically, the houses are important as a tangible connection to Fells Point’s free Black community before the Civil War,” says a website statement from the Friends of 612-614 S. Wolfe Street, a seven-person preservation advocacy group.

“All of our members brought extensive forensic background to the project,” Courtney Capute, a Fells Point resident and member of the preservation group, said. “Fells Point is known for shipyard owners, captains and merchants, but these houses from the 1840s and 1850s had free Black ship caulkers living here. They were part of the broader community living in the area since the 1830s.”

“The homes were occupied by Richard Jones, Henry Scott and John Whittington,” she said. “Jones lived in 612 Wolfe Street with his wife, Rebecca, and their six children as well as a boarder.”

Her husband, Baltimore architect Arnold J. Capute Jr., analyzed the construction. Surprisingly, he discovered many surviving construction elements, including the stairs, sections of plaster, a door and the brick foundation.

The caulkers hammered the seams in wooden sailing vessels with packing materials (usually oakum) to ensure they did not leak.

Courtney Capute said the caulkers formed charitable organizations, like the East Baltimore Mental Improvement Society, to help the injured or those who had recently gained their freedom.

“The Dashiells had an aspiration museum in mind,” Capute said. The cost of stabilization of the buildings and restoration of the facades as part of this recent initiative was $349,500.

It came from a $100,000 grant from Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, a $49,500 grant from Baltimore City and a $200,000 bond from the General Assembly.

Work began on the homes’ stabilization three years ago.

“A fast job would have resulted in a lot of destruction,” Capute said.

The cost of engineering and some archaeological monitoring work was funded by the Society for the Preservation of Fells Point & Federal Hill, which hosts the annual Fells Point Fun Festival (Oct. 6-8), a crowd-drawing event well over 50 years old. The sale of foods and beer from the event allows the group to return the money to neighborhood endeavors.

The restoration came not a moment too soon. “During a recent visit, a barrier had been erected outside. The homes looked and felt precarious, as if a heavy rain could cause them to crumble,” said a 2021 article in The Baltimore Sun.

Perhaps the most famous Fells Point maritime worker was Frederick Douglass, who was born into slavery and employed while enslaved at Gardiner’s shipyard, on the northeast corner of Lancaster and Wolfe streets.

“I am almost amazed that I was not murdered outright in that shipyard, so murderous was the spirit which prevailed there,” Douglass wrote in his book “My Bondage and My Freedom.”

A 2019 backyard archaeological dig found 10,000 artifacts, many from the period when the caulkers lived there.

What did the caulkers eat? Oysters, terrapin shells and duck bones found in the backyard offer a clue, according to Sarah Groesbeck, who conducted research on the homes.

“There were objects that belonged to children too — doll parts and marbles got thrown away,” she said.

“The dig located early slate pencils and slates, which is consistent with importance placed on education and self improvements within the caulkers’ community,” Capute said. “People are excited when they see the houses and want to know more.”