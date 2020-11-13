November is scrapple month as the old time meat crashes into the new age. It even has a Facebook page.

There is a geography attached to scrapple. While Philadelphia once claimed it as its own, the boundaries of the scrapple belt have expanded. The scrapple district now extends into New Jersey as far north as Toms River and north of Scranton, Pennsylvania. In Maryland, the market encompasses the Eastern Shore, Cecil and Harford counties as as far west as the mountains. Southern Maryland is included, as well as eastern Virginia and on down to Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.