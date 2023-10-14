Saint Ann’s Catholic Church celebrates 150 changing years in East Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Black Catholic families adopted and championed St. Ann’s Catholic Church following an exodus of white families in the 1950s. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

An iron anchor rests at the base of a church steeple at the corner of Greenmount Avenue and 22nd Street. It’s been there for decades and is a remarkable reminder of this long-standing institution.

“We are encouraging people to return to St. Ann’s for our anniversary,” Tyrone Wooden, chair of the congregation’s 150th anniversary committee, said. “Our big celebration Oct. 22 is a chance for those to reacquaint themselves. It’s an opportunity to help celebrate a momentous event in the church’s life.”

He estimates the congregation now includes about 50 active families. Attendance has been down following the pandemic but Wooden is optimistic that people will get back in the Sunday habit.

He was a child of the parish and grew up on East 23rd Street. Like so many of his fellow parishioners, he moved to Northeast Baltimore. He estimates that 95% of the congregation drives to services.

In 1873, The Sun reported the church was nearly completed and “will meet a want long felt in the neighborhood as the Catholics are now obliged to attend St. John’s on Eager Street or St. Mary’s in Govanstown.”

The church arrived with no mortgage because William Kennedy gave $50,000 to build it. As the story goes, he was a sea captain who got caught in a gale aboard his ship, the Wanderer, near the Isla de Sacrificios in the Gulf of Mexico.

As the storm raged, Kennedy prayed to Saint Ann, the mother of the Virgin Mary and patron of sailors in distress. One of the ship’s anchors snapped, but one held fast. He kept the intact anchor, had it moved to the lawn of his home and some years later it found its longtime resting place at the base of the church steeple.

He also gave up sailing and became president of the Mount Vernon Mills, the group of textile manufacturing plants based in Hampden.

Kennedy, who died before construction was completed, is buried within the church, as is his wife, Mary Ann Jenkins and other family members. The parish’s first pastor, William E. Bartlett, is also interred there. Several nearby city streets also carry these names — Kennedy, Boone and Bartlett.

Kennedy paid for a Gothic Revival church designed by architects E. Francis Baldwin and Bruce Price. The cornerstone was laid April 15, 1873 and the building was completed the following January.

The neighborhood was just being constructed when St. Ann’s opened its doors. Big league baseball found vacant lots nearby — on 25th and later 29th streets. In 1902 a notable sports wedding took place here.

Old Oriole Park, where the winning 1890s Baltimore Orioles competed, sat just up the hill at 25th and Guilford. The Orioles won pennants in 1894, 1895 and 1896.

News accounts of the time report that Hall of Famer John McGraw, who went on to manage the New York Giants, married Blanche Sindall at St. Ann’s marble altar. In the pews were teammates — Wee Willie Keeler, Joe Kelley, Steve Brodie and Wilbert Robinson, all stars of that era.

By the 1950s, the streets around the church experienced a demographic change. White families moved to the northern and northeastern suburbs.

An anchor rests outside the front of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in East Baltimore. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Black Catholic families adopted and championed the church. They oversaw a major 2004 window project, when workers from the Worcester Eisenbrandt firm, who had recently rebuilt the Hippodrome’s cornice, restored the wooden frame for the church’s west-facing rose window.

“I see St. Ann’s as an activist parish,” Ralph Moore, a parish member, said. “There’s a lot of energy here.”

He and others are championing the cause of “The Saintly Six,” an effort to make six Black male and female candidates the first Black saints from the U.S., including Mary Lange, founder of the Oblate Sisters of Providence in Baltimore.

In 2009 the School Sisters of Notre Dame reopened and restored the old parochial school just north of the church. It is now the Mother Seton Academy, where 80-some students attend grades 6 to 8.

“We have a valued partnership with the church,” Sister Peggy Juskelis, the school’s president, said. “The parish uses our auditorium and the students graduate from the church.”

About one-third of her students live within walking distance of the academy. The enrollment is 87% African American and 13% Hispanic.

The Mass that celebrates 150 years at St. Ann’s begins at 10:30 a.m. Archbishop William Lori is the celebrant.