“The building we bought was only offering class-B temporary commercial office space with month-to-month leases,” he said. “The building was definitely tired and in need of improvements. When completed, the project will be certified as green under National Green Building Standards. The total investment is $21.5 million. The goal is provide affording housing to downtown Baltimore in what is now a largely high-end market. This is a place for people who have service-level jobs and likely work downtown."