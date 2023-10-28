With new offices and apartments, Harbor Point’s profile continues to change

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

T. Rowe Price’s global headquarters buildings are seen under construction at Harbor Point. The new buildings are scheduled to open in 2024. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Blink your eyes and something changes at Harbor Point. It’s been 13 years since this former harborside industrial brownfield began its Cinderella-like transformation.

The downtown 27-acre neighborhood technically may no longer be new. Yet another building arrives each construction season and reminds us that Baltimore is ever reinventing itself.

Harbor Point is very much a planned and well designed spot. Its Central Plaza, where trees are now mature, is a calm contrast to downtown’s noise and auto traffic. It’s a reassuring place, with nice view corridors toward Fells Point and Canton to the east.

It’s not all 9-to-5 offices here. A new luxury apartment building, Allied | Harbor Point, is nearing completion of phase one of its construction with 312 units.

“It’s fun to see Harbor Point change and see it become a neighborhood,” said Max Beatty, of Beatty Development, the firm behind Harbor Point.

This year brought the new T. Rowe Price Group headquarters out of the ground. The venerable investment manager plans to take up residency here, on Point Street, late next year, moving from its longtime tower at Pratt and Light streets.

T. Rowe Price employees will have a dramatic “green” headquarters with offices with expansive water views.

Located between the better known locales of Harbor East and Fells Point, this mini-peninsula, more of a neck of land, is never without a construction crane.

A little history helps here. This was once a part of Baltimore that was fenced off and guards would deny you entry. It was the heavy industrial component of Fells Point. The Lacy Foundry, on Block and Philpot streets, produced manhole covers. Allied Chemical’s steam-belching plant processed chromium here. DuPont made industrial-grade alcohol.

What wasn’t a chemical brownfield was a lumber yard. These were subject to enormous fires, blazes so intense the fire department used fireboats to control them.

Beatty Development, the firm that has built Harbor Point, notes that the Harbor Point land mass is elevated 14 to 28 feet above the waterline. This platform contains 3,300 parking spaces, many on ground level, under the elevated platform where the tall structures stand.

The City of Baltimore backed these 27 acres with a $107 million subsidy to assure the grand plans took shape.

Harbor Point is just that, a neck of land that juts into the harbor. The neighborhood can be reached from Fells Point’s Thames Street on the east. Central Avenue connects it from the north. South and west is all water.

It’s not the only happening spot in these parts. There is affordable housing at the nearby Perkins Homes site now under construction.

Harbor Point began in 2010 when a new structure went up at 1300 Thames St. It now houses the city’s Morgan Stanley offices. It was followed by the Constellation Building.

Apartments and a hotel arrived. There’s a Hilton Canopy hotel at Wills Wharf and a scattering of restaurants.

Harbor Point got some recognition when an artificial beach, known as Sandlot, opened in 2017. Look for it to become another park and part of the Inner Harbor trail walkway system sometime in 2025.

The latest addition is the T. Rowe Price global headquarters, a 550,000-square-foot structure, that appears to be a pair of buildings separated by a green atrium lobby.

“The design will support T. Rowe Price’s collaborative culture, with spaces to gather for meetings of all sizes, including a client conference center and an auditorium, and will help the firm attract and retain top talent,” said a firm announcement.

The new building will have a rainwater harvesting system that will save approximately 1.55 million gallons of potable water annually, contributing to its proposed goal of LEED Platinum status for commercial interiors.

“By using rainwater in the flush fixtures of the building, the potable water usage will be reduced by more than 50% and ultimately create a positive impact on the health of the Chesapeake Bay,” the firm’s statement said.

T. Rowe Price is not the only legacy Baltimore institution moving to Harbor Point.

The veteran delicatessen, Attman’s will open another city operation on Point Street in the ground floor of the 1405 Point apartment building in the next few months.