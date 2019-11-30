The expression “watch out for the third rail” was no joke in the Howard Street Tunnel or along the path the B&O takes to enter and exit Baltimore on the north side of the city (Remington, Charles Village, Waverly and Clifton Park.) Until the mid-1950s, the railroad used powerful electric motor-driven locomotives attached to traditional steam-powered engines to boost trains up the steep and curve-filled grade from Camden Station to Waverly. It also cut down on smoke within a long tunnel.