Frank Kelly helped create UMMS, and his insurance business grew alongside it. Now such ties are under scrutiny

Since its inception more than three decades ago, the University of Maryland Medical System has been molded by former state Sen. Francis “Frank” Kelly Jr.

Hard-charging and sometimes brusque, Kelly used his seat in the state legislature in the mid-1980s to help create UMMS and build its world-renowned R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. He joined the system’s board of directors in 1986 and never left, despite rules mandating turnover. And as something of an elder statesman there, he took a central role in the system’s more recent growth strategy, helping it acquire regional hospitals such as St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson.

Those efforts have long bolstered Kelly’s reputation as a civic-minded businessman. But in the past few months, they’ve also drawn scrutiny after revelations that Kelly and nine others on UMMS’ 30-member board had contracts with the medical system they oversaw. UMMS has acknowledged that some of those contracts were not competitively bid, though it has not said whether Kelly’s were.

Investigators from federal and state law enforcement agencies and government auditors are digging into the culture of the UMMS board and whether it became self-serving.

The system’s contracts with board members are “concerning,” said Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Baltimore County Democrat and good friend of Kelly’s whose treatment at Shock Trauma years ago helped inspire Kelly’s involvement with the medical system. “There are many unanswered questions.”

According to the limited information available in state records, Kelly’s contracts were among the largest of any of the board members — and worth millions to Kelly & Associates Insurance Group, the insurance company Kelly started with his wife, Janet, in the basement of their Timonium home in 1976. The company now has nearly 500 employees and is largely run by Kelly’s four sons, three of whom hold their own board positions within the UMMS network.

From 2010 to 2018, Kelly & Associates generated about $16 million in revenue for managing insurance and benefits for UMMS and some of its affiliate hospitals, according to disclosures with the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission and estimates by company officials to The Baltimore Sun. The total includes about $12 million collected over the past five years.

That’s far more than the $500,000 the system paid former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh for her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books. The Democrat resigned from her seat on the UMMS board and eventually as mayor after the no-bid deal was revealed by The Sun.

Still, the specifics of the Kelly family’s business deals with UMMS have largely remained private. Medical system officials and the Kelly company have declined to answer questions about the contracts pending a review of board members’ business dealings by a firm UMMS hired, Nygren Consulting of California. The Kellys won’t say whether their contracts were competitively bid, disclose what percentage of their business the UMMS contracts represent, discuss the origins and longevity of those contracts, or address public concerns about the contracts in light of the Kellys’ oversight roles on system boards. They have said that some of their contracts with affiliated hospitals date to before those hospitals became part of the medical network.

Beyond the contracts, Kelly’s influence on the board is also under scrutiny. The head of a state government watchdog group is among those who question the former senator’s long tenure on the board.

Joanne Antoine, executive director of Common Cause Maryland, says the dearth of information surrounding Kelly’s contracts with UMMS and its member hospitals is unacceptable, especially since the medical system continues to receive a great deal of public money. The system reported $31 million in revenue from government grants in tax filings last year, and the state included more than $65 million in bonds for UMMS in the most recent capital budget.

Kelly’s business with UMMS “throws up a number of red flags for us,” Antoine said. “We don’t know how he managed to get that contract, what review process there was … or how it is that he managed to remain on the board. ...

“For any average everyday Marylander, the minute they hear this, they are going to think there could be some conflicts,” Antoine said.

Neither Kelly nor his sons have resigned their positions from the boards of UMMS or its affiliates, as some other board members with contracts have, though they have taken leaves of absence. All UMMS board members are mandated under new legislation to step down by the end of the year. Gov. Larry Hogan has said he doesn’t expect to reappoint many — if any.

UMMS board rules prohibited members from serving more than two consecutive five-year terms, but allowed them to continue serving beyond their terms until being replaced. According to state records, Kelly was appointed to a seat reserved for a state senator in 1986, then to a seat reserved for a member of the state university system’s Board of Regents in 2005. Kelly also is chairman of the board of the St. Joseph Medical Center, and in 2016 he remained on the main UMMS board by taking a seat reserved for a hospital affiliate. He also held an undesignated seat in the 1990s.

Kelly declined to comment for this article.

In a statement, Frank Kelly III, who is CEO of the company, said he and his family “respect and enthusiastically welcome” the Nygren review.

“Our family members, including my father and brothers, have served, and still serve, on many nonprofit and community boards,” he wrote. “The reason we serve is simple: we all care deeply about people, our community, and those in need.”

He said the company’s more than 9,000 clients “know of our integrity, the ethical way we conduct business, and the value we provide them, and that is why we have earned their business.”

UMMS officials have said they expect the Nygren review to be completed in June. In the meantime, they have declined to discuss Kelly’s contracts.

“While UMMS is confident the proper disclosure and conflict of interest requirements have been met, it would be inappropriate to discuss, in detail, each business relationship with an independent, exhaustive review process pending,” said Lisa Clough, a system spokeswoman.