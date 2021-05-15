A salute to the Pimlico of the days of fine food and celebrity bettors

It’s hard to say whether Pimlico ever had a greatest day or top span of years. Consider this account, in the first Preakness after World War II: “All records for Pimlico racetrack were broken yesterday afternoon when 42,370 turf enthusiasts from all sections of the country, including notables of the armed forces, stage and screen, diplomacy, national and State politics, and society, saw the fleet-footed Assault gallop home to win the historic Preakness.”