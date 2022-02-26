From the demolition of Perkins Homes to the restoration of Penn Station, readers respond to a changing Baltimore

The story of Southeast Baltimore’s Perkins Homes resonated with readers. The 80-odd-year-old public housing project is a part of Baltimore’s neighborhood history. Here’s a thought-provoking perspective:
“During the late 1940s and early 1950s, I spent the first four years of my life living in a one-bedroom apartment with my brother, mother, and father in the Perkins Home Projects,” Susan Hammond said in an email.
“My father was a returning vet from World War II. After the war, he returned to his job as a machinist and needed a place to house his young family. He also needed access to public transportation to reach his job,” said Hammond, a Fells Point resident. “Perkins Home provided him with a way to meet all of these needs.”
She said Perkins Homes provided her parents with time to accumulate enough money to purchase their own home, and to eventually buy a car — all the necessities for a working-class family in the 1950s.
“This opportunity to “kickstart” my family’s rise from a subsidized life style to becoming self-sufficient had far reaching consequences,” she said. “My brother and I went on to become first-generation college graduates and to become successful in our future endeavors.
“I was able to have a rewarding career as a Baltimore City teacher — an opportunity that was made possible by a state program that provided me with a four-year education, provided I promised to teach in the state for two years,” Hammond said.
She mentions Maryland Sen. Millard E. Tydings, a centrist Democrat who was quoted that public housing smacked of socialism.
“I mention these two programs — Perkins Projects and the teacher pledge program — as examples to prove Senator Tydings wrong and the progressives at the time as seeing the issue correctly,” she said.
“Progressives thought it was a humane way to give people a subsidized monthly rental,” she said. “It turns out that providing affordable housing was the correct move. It was a plan that provided people like myself the opportunity to move on in life and eventually be able to take advantage of what I believe Tydings would probably have considered another ‘Socialist program,’” she said.
Another reader, James Genthner, reacted to the death of Baltimore’s former Fire Chief Herman Williams, who faced down racial slurs in the 1950s when he hauled passengers around the city as a streetcar and bus driver.
“Perhaps five or seven years ago, I was at the Baltimore Streetcar Museum on Falls Road and heard an older African American man talking animatedly to a younger couple about streetcars, particularly Peter Witts (a type of vehicle used in Baltimore from 1931 to 1955),” he said.
“I went over and introduced myself to him and was surprised to learn that he was none other than Herman Williams. The chief told me that he had worked for the Baltimore Transit Co. and had operated the Witts. They were his favorite cars and he was happy to see that one was in the collection,” said Genthner, who lives in Timonium.
“Car 6119 reminded him of a sad incident that occurred when he was operating a Witt northbound on Garrison Boulevard,” he said. “When the car reached Liberty Heights, a street service supervisor was waiting for him. The supervisor told Mr. Williams in a matter of fact way that Mr. Williams’ mother had died, and that he was to return to the division with him. A relief operator was to take the car back to the car house.”
People also seem to be excited about the overdue restoration and upgrades planned at Pennsylvania Station.
“The company I work for is doing some of the work on the Penn Station restoration,” Tim Eastman said. “One phase is removing the glass in the facade of the section above the sidewalks. It should look beautiful when it is cleaned and the iron frames are restored. There is speculation that it is Tiffany glass.”
Eastman asked my opinion. I can well recall when the green glass panels were installed new during the 1980s. They are not original to the 1911 station. They looked sharp then and will only benefit from a good cleaning during this station fix-up.