Baltimore’s Penn Station nears completion of high speed train platform, refurbishment of neglected office space

Construction crews are completing a new platform, with an overhead canopy, stairs, elevator and enclosed pedestrian bridge at Penn Station. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

When Amtrak’s new generation of high speed Acela trains arrive, Baltimore and Penn Station will be ready.

Construction crews are completing a new platform, with an overhead canopy, stairs, elevator and enclosed pedestrian bridge on the Lanvale Street side of Baltimore’s main passenger rail terminal.

Amtrak is testing the new locomotives and coaches of its latest generation of premium, high speed equipment due to arrive late this year.

It is all part of the station’s ongoing refurbishment, a job that got underway early last year. The south-facing exterior of the 1911 depot remains enclosed in a steel scaffolding cage. That, in turn, is slipcovered in a dark safety material.

There are two parts of this campaign to keep the station relevant. The new platform addresses the needs of the new generation of locomotives and coaches. The other aims to make the 112-year-old station more useful to the nearby Station North, Old Goucher and Greenmount West neighborhoods.

“Penn Station is a generational project,” said Chris Seiler, an official with Beatty Development, the firm overseeing the project. “You do something like this every 100 years. You take deliberate steps and ask, ‘How does all this add value to the area?’”

One set of workers built the Acela platform while another addressed the station’s south-facing exterior limestone walls. Plans also call for dramatic facade lighting.

Construction continues on a new platform at Penn Station as part of the $100 Million upgrade of the station. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Time, exposure to the elements and pollution have taken a toll. Stones have loosened. Repairing the old mortar joints began in early 2022 but it’s a slow and deliberate restoration.

The existing station has a small (some would say historic) elevator and staircase.

And while the portions of the station that passengers use seem well-functioning and clean, the station’s upper floor area is another story. It fell victim to benign neglect after Amtrak took over operation of East Coast passenger trains more than 50 years ago from the old Penn Central Railroad and other carriers.

Seiler said that marketing is underway for the office suites that will be created on the station’s upper floors. It does not take much future vision to see how these amazing spaces could unfold as work areas, ideally for a single tenant.

The building’s 1911 windows are massive and welcome daylight. They also overlook the Midtown landscape and rooftops. There is a leasing effort underway to add more retail shopping opportunities as this slow and deliberate redevelopment advances.

It seems certain there also will be expanded coffee and food venders on what is planned to be an enlarged station footprint.

The thinking behind the effort is twofold. Update and preserve the historic station (and make profitable use of its long-shuttered upper floors) while adding the new high speed platform.

The station itself is also a neighborhood component. Beatty Development envisions making use of Amtrak owned land adjacent to the station as a new gateway to the city.

Both Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. have sprouted high-rise cities within cities near their main rail terminals. The thinking is that Baltimore can join this redevelopment club too, just as Baltimore accomplished with former industrial land running along the harbor’s edge.

The Station North neighborhood has long seemed ready for an anticipated change. And while it has the Charles and Parkway theaters, it also has underutilized parking lots and an oversupply of billboards. Another question mark is the fate of the North Avenue Market, a 1928 structure that begs a worthy refurbishment.

When the platform is put into active service (Amtrak is planning to release more details next week), passengers will access it from a new entrance slotted into a wall by the station’s main passenger elevator and escalator.

While other glassy new structures have been proposed on Amtrak-owned land nearby, none is under construction currently.

“If we’re going to take a bite from the apple, it better be good. This is just the beginning,” Beatty Development’s Seiler said. “Keep your eye on the prize.”