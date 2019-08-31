A new chapter at the H. L. Mencken House

Its oak floors remain braced (the ceiling no longer sags), and a drop cloth covers the place where he hammered out his essays and columns. But the bones of this long-sleeping and little-visited Southwest Baltimore landmark have never looked more encouraging — vigorous. And yet, the old house reveals that while Mencken achieved his wide readership in journalism and literature, the place where he lived remains the chaste and unadorned home his cigar-making father bought in 1883.