The search for the perfect Baltimore Christmas tree

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Buying a fresh cut Christmas tree was once easy, or at least neighborhood local easy. In the 1960s, artificial trees were not so common. Most people who put up a live tree, usually a balsam variety from Nova Scotia, found one for sale near their home.

By the middle of December tree sellers had established green encampments on street corners. It was not uncommon to see a pedestrian (not everyone had a car) with a not-too-large tree board a bus or streetcar.

Advertisement

The one essential ritual of Christmas street selling was the metal can — generally an old oil drum — that held a fire. The fire warmed the sellers and gave off a pleasant smoky smell, perhaps not as aromatic as the evergreens, but definitely a way to cut through the cold night.

The can burned the tree trimmings — or entire damaged trees that didn’t quite survive the trip from Canada. These balsams were full of sap, so those fires crackled.

Advertisement

My family often patronized a corner grocery store on Greenmount Avenue. It was owned by the Butcher family and the trees were stacked outside the front door. The men who sold the trees wrapped it with a cord. Generally someone took the trunk and another the top. You walked it home horizontally.

Balsam trees came to be called Charlie Brown trees. While their branches were a little sparse, they accommodated lights and ornaments well and were fairly lightweight. They could be somewhat misshapen, but imperfection is a part of a happy Christmas too.

The custom those days was to put it in a galvanized metal tub filled with water and not bring it inside for decorating until Christmas Eve. Customs change over time.

One Sunday about 60 years ago, we were visiting my grandmother who lived on Poultney Street near the Cross Street Market. Christmas, unlike today, was celebrated closer to the 25th, but even the most traditional families had cookies baked and stacked in containers.

My grandmother opened her tins of paper-thin homemade cookies and we would have a merry evening. When it was time to leave this cozy setting we wandered down to the corner tree seller and, spur of the moment, selected a tree.

These corner neighborhood tree establishments were romantic. Their complete lack of pretension put you squarely in the spirit.

When we selected a budget model tree and it went on top of our Rambler station wagon. Off we went, northbound on Light Street toward Guilford Avenue and Charles Village.

When we heard a strange noise there was an unplanned stop near the McCormick spice plant. The tree’s ropes broke and it flew off the car. Several vehicles ran over it, perhaps preventing it from making a dip in the harbor.

Advertisement

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Never mind. It went back atop the Rambler, tied more securely, and once home we turned its injured side toward the wall.

There were those who said it had a better smell because of the rubber auto tire pounding it received.

As artificial trees became more prevalent, the street corner sellers seemingly dropped out of sight too.

The old reliable source became the Memorial Stadium parking lot toward the end of the Colts playing season. (There never seemed to be conflict between a game day crowd and the selling operation.)

This custom began in 1962 as members of the American Legion offered thousands of trees and wreaths for sale. It was a charity that benefitted the Medical Eye Bank of Maryland.

Trees bought at Memorial Stadium became known as a Stadium tree. There was something very Baltimore about going up Ellerslie Avenue toward 36th Street and the Ednor Gardens neighborhood (the homes there resembled Christmas garden houses) and buying a balsam.

Advertisement

It seemed to be a natural December thing when you found yourself on the Stadium parking lot (which had an oddly deep woods aroma), with downtown Baltimore in the distance, and you set out to find that perfect green specimen.