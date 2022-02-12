These Baltimore green spaces honor neighborhood heroes

The story of Rozena Ridgley has not been lost by her McCulloh Street neighbors in the historic Marble Hill community of West Baltimore.
Her name graces a small park between a fire house and the New Metropolitan Baptist Church. This well tended green space commemorates the woman who lived at 1510 McCulloh.
During the 1968 riots that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., she and others banded together and made pots of stew, beans, gallons of coffee and hundreds of sandwiches for their neighborhood firemen at Truck Company 4 and Engine 13.
They fed the firefighters who were exhausted from what was likely the most arduous service they would ever experience. Among other places, rioters torched dozens of nearby businesses throughout West Baltimore and along W. North Avenue.
“The neighbors got to the local food market just as it was closing for the curfew,” said a 1968 news story in The Afro-American.
“Rozena was a neighborhood legend,” said Marion McGaskey Blackwell, a member of a committee of volunteer guardians of several mini-parks that honor esteemed residents.
“She was socially prominent and is said to have danced with Josephine Baker in Paris. She worked tirelessly in behalf of the Black volunteer firefighters. She was instrumental in having the Fire Station at McMechen and McCulloh St. Truck 16, Engine 13 bought in the community.”
The park was established by McCulloh Street residents Martavis Tyler, Camille Palmer and Fred Woods. Brenda K. Allison, another McCulloh Street resident, also researched Rozena Ridgley’s story.
“She was called one of the chiefs of her block and worked with her neighbors, Betty Perez, Carmelita Campbell, Doris Hearns and Richard Vell,” Allison said of the effort to feed the firemen.
Camille Palmer also rounded up the coffee and sandwiches in 1968 and years later, worked to create the park.
The park is maintained by the Historic Marble Hill Community Association’s Greening Committee Stewards. The group is now raising funds to revitalize all open spaces through the neighborhoods of Marble Hill, Madison Park and Bolton Hill.
Blackwell is among the park’s caretakers-stewards from the those communities to bring attention to these little green gems named for unsung individuals who offered much to Baltimore.
Other nearby parks recognize the work of Henry Highland Garnet, who was the son of an enslaved African chief. He was born in 1815 and is best known for his messages of liberation. He was later appointed as the United States representative to Liberia.
A city school was named for Garnet and $1 million in restoration funds were approved recently for the old structure as part of the federal infrastructure aid package. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall attended the Garnet School.
The Legacy of Leadership Park, located at the corner of Druid Hill Avenue and Laurens Street, was established in 2001 as a teaching tool and is adjacent to a mural of Black historic figures.
The Lena K. Lee Park in the 1900 block of Madison Ave. is a memorial to Lena King Lee, an educator and attorney who was one of the first African American women elected to the Maryland General Assembly. She lived a block away from the park.
She was a great West Baltimore success story. The daughter of a coal miner, Lee taught in the city schools, earned a law degree in her 40s and wasn’t elected to state office until she was 60.
A small park in southern Bolton Hill memorializes two Dolphin Street residents, William Gailes Contee, an upholsterer, and Edward William Parago, a printer, both beloved community figures.
“Our green spaces are precious and are considered our healing spaces,” said Blackwell, a former social worker. “We believe community engagement through the use of our green spaces help heal and nourish our communities with a human connection and engagement.”
