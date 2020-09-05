As Lexington Market rebuilds, memories of the old market flood back

The thing about Lexington Market was it was the place for shoppers’ last hopes and highly specific needs. Around the holidays, people would form lines by the Rheb’s candy counter with their typed lists of bonbons to be hand-packed. It was an slow and exacting process as customers requested a single candied pineapple and a dark chocolate sponge. Then, at the last minute, they would ask for a Brazil nut “not too large.”