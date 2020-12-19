One more effort to revive Howard and Lexington, Baltimore’s lost shopping nexus

There was nothing fancy about this block’s variety stores, the “five and dimes” that functioned as today’s dollar stores do. In their day, the W.T. Grant, Woolworth, Kresge and McCrory operations rarely had an off day. Several of them, like W.T. Grant, had an escalator, as well as a large housewares department on its second floor. They also had shoe repair departments and counters to sell you live turtles, goldfish or parakeets.