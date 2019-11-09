By 1928, this pump house was supplanted by newer electric pumps on Hillen Road. At some point, all of original architect’s Jackson Gott’s fancy tile roofs and dunce-cap like decorative towers got chopped off. The steam boiler chimney was destroyed, and the city’s street lighting operation moved here. It was also used to film the Cutty’s Gym scenes in “The Wire” before it became an unauthorized tire discard point.