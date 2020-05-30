Howard Street sees a sluggish but steady return from decay

One of the 400 block of Howard’s catalysts is Le Mondo, a bar and arts venue in the old Howard Union Co. store that developer Ted Rouse proposed and guided through to a successful opening. It’s closed now due to the quarantine, but a sign in its window, dated March 13, listed a full spring schedule of events. A block away, in the 400 block of Eutaw Street, the plans of Moseley Architects and their client developers are being realized as an ambitious project of artists’ space and affordable housing is rising from the ground.