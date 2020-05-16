All the pieces have finally come together on a spring day in Fells Point

The ancient streets of Fells Point and the newness of Harbor East present a potent contrast, but let’s think about it. Isn’t there some overlap? The Fells Point music scene seems to have suggested the new(ish) Harbor East, Keystone Korner Baltimore on Lancaster Street. And while the Charleston Restaurant is also on Lancaster, its owners, chef Cindy Wolf and Tony Foreman, initially had a restaurant called Savannah in the basement of the Admiral Fell Inn on Broadway Square in 1995.