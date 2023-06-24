When the big brass bell sounded at firehouses in Baltimore during the 1900s

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore was the country’s sixth largest city in 1900, the year author Mark Hannon begins his new history that deftly examines the workings of the city’s fire department.

Hannon is a retired Montgomery and Prince George’s counties firefighter who is fascinated by his former profession. His study of Baltimore is a closeup look at what was then the pride of City Hall — a paid, municipal firefighting unit.

Advertisement

Hannon picked up a term used by newspapers back then to describe firefighters — “laddies.” His work, “The Fire Laddies: The Baltimore City Fire Department at the Turn of the Century,” is out this summer.

If you were lucky enough then to get a firefighter’s job, you got four days off a month and 10 vacation days. A work day was 21 hours, sleeping permitted. You resided within a firehouse throughout the year, including weekends. You got an hour off for breakfast, dinner and supper.

Advertisement

Firefighters lived by the alarm, a 18-inch round brass bell connected to a central station in City Hall. When sounded, that gong nearly could raise the dead.

From their second-floor barracks-like quarters, the firefighter hurriedly dropped down the brass pole to a hose wagon or a steel steamer pumper apparatus.

The fire horses, usually two or three, had been trained to the bell’s call. A hostler pulled a spring chain that released a patented contraption that lowered the harnesses and collars over the noble steeds’ backs.

The city once had volunteer firefighters who assembled when the large bronze bells rang out. St. Benedicts Church on Wilkens Avenue and St. Andrew Orthodox Church in Washington Hill were given them after they became obsolete.

In 1900, Baltimore required 444 firefighters and 203 horses to pull the heavy steamers and hose wagons.

When a horse was injured in an accident, perhaps after banging into a streetcar, the city had a plan.

The Baltimore City Fire Department prized these animals and maintained an equine hospital in the Harlem Park neighborhood at Lafayette Avenue and Stricker Street.

Firehouses were supplied with hay, feed and grain for the horses, whose stalls needed constant mucking out. Horse manure removal was another task, as well as varnishing and inspecting the heavy ladders used to save people trapped on upper floors.

Advertisement

Firefighters chewed tobacco, as was common at the time. There could be 18 brass spittoons at one firehouse.

Cast iron fire alarm boxes were common sights throughout the city. You broke the glass window (supposed to discourage false alarms) with a little hammer. Then a key opened a door to a pull down lever, sending an electro-mechanical telegraph signal to a fire alarm office.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Bell clappers flying, a fire wagon, with a steam-fired boiler pulled by three horses, arrived within minutes to the box location.

Hannon shows that if you were lucky enough to get a job, in a field that commonly excluded women and people of color, you were fairly well paid. Politics played a role, but there was a written examination. A candidate faced the scrutiny of a board of examiners and underwent a physical.

Hannon shows that in 1900, the largest percentage of firefighters (38%) were of German ancestry, followed by Irish and English. An unwritten policy of racial segregation banned African-Americans, something that would not change for 50 years.

The book ends in 1904 with the infamous blaze in downtown Baltimore that wound up claiming 140 acres and 1,500 buildings.

Advertisement

An automatic heat detector relayed a message to the fire department at 10:48 a.m. Feb. 7 that the John E. Hurst wholesale dry goods firm at what is now the site of CFG Bank Arena was on fire.

A violent backdraft caused the building to explode, nearly killing two firefighters. Others ran to save the horses as the warehouse collapsed on a hook and ladder truck. Within an hour, Fire Chief George W. Horton had wired his counterparts in Washington to send reinforcements.

Fire insurance companies (not the government) demanded changes to building codes following the Great Baltimore Fire. And Baltimore got a new downtown as a result of that windy Sunday morning in February.