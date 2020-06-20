Baltimore’s Marian House to continue mission of Woman’s Industrial Exchange

Marian House, founded jointly by the Sisters of Mercy and the School Sisters of Notre Dame, currently has two campuses, one on Gorsuch Avenue in the former St. Bernard Church convent and a second on Old York Road, at the former Blessed Sacrament School, convent and rectory. Through successful community fundraising, they hired architects and contractors to take unused properties and give them a new mission. Marian House serves 150 women and 80 to 100 children.