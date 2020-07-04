Baltimore’s traditional home bakers sought strawberries to make a rich shortcake

People got their berries wherever they were available in the relatively short season. Those hanging around the kitchen responded to the jingle of horse bells in the alley. This meant the local huckster or fresh produce seller (known in Baltimore as the a-rabber) was on the way. A deep, resonant voice called out “Straw-BERRIES” in a sound that echoed off old garages and back porches. It was an unmistakable Baltimore cry, a sound that could be considered not unlike the roars at Memorial Stadium on a July night.