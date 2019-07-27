Shrouded in darkness, Baltimore’s Howard Street Tunnel is a workhorse rail artery

The Howard Street Tunnel and the Belt Line remain something of a Baltimore enigma. Both are underground, with their approaches off limits to sightseers. But there are clues to their presence. The approaches to the tunnel in Southwest Baltimore have grade crossings: when a train passes, traffic gets tied up. And there is also that familiar Baltimore sound, a long, mournful locomotive whistle, a sound that travels for miles. It might just be a freight headed to that dank man made-cavern, the Howard Street Tunnel.