The Hoen firm, founded in 1835, was known for its fine printing and talented employees who turned out colorful tobacco and cannery labels, theatrical posters, Topps baseball cards and the detailed paper maps that, once folded, were inserted into National Geographic magazine. It used a process called lithography, in which skilled artists drew on flat stones, enabling prints to be made. Those stones were heavy and could be large; workers needed a substantial structure to turn out those posters and other illustrations.