Historic Eutaw Street bank is being transformed into a hotel

This is a busy August on Eutaw Street even if Oriole Park at Camden Yards is not doing much business with baseball fans. The bank is being brought back to life; the Lexington Market reconstruction, at Eutaw and Lexington, is progressing in full swing; and the Four Ten Lofts, at Mulberry Street, are out of the ground. That’s activity on a street where old Baltimore seemed to retreat to take a nap.