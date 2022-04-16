A family cleaning frenzy and coconut cake marked Easters for this columnist

Mary Sue Easter candy has been a tradition in Baltimore for more than 50 years. Freshly made pecan nougat eggs sit on trays ready to be packaged. (Kim Hairston / XX)

It was about a week before Easter that the alarm went off for spring housecleaning and all its other rituals. As a six-year-old, I watched in some awe as my grandmother, Lily Rose, and her sister, great Aunt Cora, hauled out a wicker baby carriage and rolled it along Vineyard Lane to a Waverly hardware store. They were up to their old tricks.

They bought a gallon jug of varnolene, a cleaning solvent they trusted but I’m sure did not contribute to good respiratory health. It was heavy and the wicker carriage was their SUV.

They also picked up the steel wool they used for the serious cleaning that characterized the spring season.

It was all part of a ritual of change. Winter was over and the days were growing longer. It would soon be too warm and humid to take on tough chores. They actually enjoyed seasonal hard work.

Aunt Cora had an arsenal of supplies in the old home on Guilford Avenue’s big cellar. She located a galvanized metal scrub bucket, which she filled with hot water and a phosphorus-heavy cleaning agent. She went over the woodwork in each room with a scrubbing brush.

Easter meant extra cooking and baking — maybe a coconut cake. They combined forces to clean the heavily used Oriole-brand kitchen gas range. There was only one way to sanitize the range’s cast-iron components.

They dunked them into the kitchen sink and bathed them in a sudsy mixture of soap — the two sisters made washing soap from scratch from cooking grease and lye, the dangerous caustic used for deep industrial cleansing.

Neighbors often thought it weird or at least curious that these two sisters made their own industrial-grade washing soap. I often thought it similarly curious that these unbelieving neighbors often brought over kettles of kitchen fats to add to our soap-making home industry.

The sisters delighted in having their oak parquet floors waxed and shining in the April sunlight. First they went over the floors with the varnolene chemical bought earlier in the week.

They hand applied a heavy coat of paste wax (their preferred brand was sold at the old May Co. on Howard Street) and buffed the floors with an electric polisher. It was a serious buffing machine, with stiff bristles, that left circular swirling patterns on the floors that seemed to invite Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers for a quick dance.

And speaking of welcome to the house, Aunt Cora was the master of keeping the front door’s brass plates sparkling with a product called Solarine. It was similar to Brasso but made somewhere in Baltimore and therefore considered a superior item. Its fumes kicked up quite a smell too.

If the floors wound up looking like something worthy of the Belvedere Hotel’s ballroom or the Baltimore Country Club, that was just the way they wanted it.

The floor cleaning task had a side effect related to Baltimore’s changeable spring weather. The varnolene and the wax had a pungent odor. They opened all the windows for ventilation. A cool and dry day was perfect. But a long patch of rain or humidity meant the cleaning odor hung heavy.

The sisters had their informal rules. Long ago they partitioned the house into sections where each had cleaning rights and responsibilities.

As a child I observed this lesson in east-west-north-south household geography. They went so far as to divide the hall banister, 50 percent for Lily and the other half for Cora.

They worked alongside each other peacefully in the kitchen for the Easter foods preparation. Lily smashed open a fresh coconut on the cellar workbench then chopped the white interior meat and grated it. Cora made the cake batter. The two of them mastered the almost impossible task of making a perfect boiled white icing from scratch. They then added the grated coconut to their snowy frosting. This cake was history by Easter Monday.

They also collaborated on their delicious homemade buttercream Easter eggs. The eggs were a magical mixture of butter, vanilla and powdered sugar coated in a homemade, fairly bittersweet chocolate similar to the fabled chocolate in the Marconi restaurant sundae.

If it were a hot Easter, the eggs got soft. To avoid a gooey mess, the eggs were routinely stored in the refrigerator and individually wrapped in wax paper. The chocolate nevertheless melted quickly.

Only family and the best friends were offered a slice of these precious Easter eggs.

One such member of that inner sanctum was Nathan “Cherry” Kramer, an owner of the Mary Sue Easter egg candy-making business. Nathan and his wife Clara often visited and paid the sisters the ultimate complement— their eggs were better than his.

Maybe he was just being a diplomatic guest. The two sisters replied they liked his pecan nougat eggs, one of the few treats they did not make.

It did not hurt that when Nathan Kramer arrived, he carried substantial gifts from his own Caton Avenue candy factory, including pecan nougat eggs.