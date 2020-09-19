Old burlap bag factory becoming loft housing in Washington Hill

What is now called City Springs Lofts is well on its way to becoming 15 apartments and a pair of retail shops. It’s a story of so many of Baltimore’s neighborhood manufacturing enterprises that have gone from mixing vats, assembly lines and sewing machines to granite counters, hardwood floors and sleeping lofts. Think of the old Noxzema plant in Hampden, Mill No. 1 on Falls Road or the old Panzer pickle factory in Fells Point.