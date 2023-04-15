New biography tells the story of drummer Chick Webb, Baltimore’s music legend

Thanks to Stephanie Stein Crease’s new biography of virtuoso drummer Chick Webb, the Baltimore-born band leader and popular music legend, we now have a detailed and nuanced picture of his amazing life.

The story of William Henry “Chick” Webb, who died in 1939 at age 34, is not as well known as other storied Baltimore musicians of the time such as Billie Holiday or Blanche and Cab Calloway. He also isn’t quite of note as the District of Columbia’s Duke Ellington.

Famed Swing era drummer and bandleader Chick Webb.

In Baltimore, Webb is memorialized, however, with an Eden Street public recreation center named in his honor. That facility is about to close for a much needed restoration and refurbishment as part of the wholesale rebuild of East Baltimore centered between Perkins Homes and Oldtown.

The renovated center is to have a history room and much-needed tribute to Webb.

Crease’s archival research reveals (with a newly located birth certificate) that Webb was born Feb. 10, 1905, in a rowhouse on the now-gone East Lewis Street near Orleans Street, not far from the rec center.

His mother was Marie Florence Johnson and his father William Henry Webb Sr. Another family anchor was his grandfather, Clarence Jones, a beloved employee of the Hess Shoe Co. and a personal favorite of its owner, George Hess Sr.

Chick Webb was a child when he “was affected with the rare strain of bacteria that causes spinal tuberculosis,” the author writes. He grew up to be 4-feet tall with a deformed spine. The illness plagued his life, but he heroically was determined not to let it — or the racism of the time — overcome him.

His family later moved to 1313 Ashland Avenue. They were a constant presence in Webb’s life after he left Baltimore for New York’s Harlem in that golden age of music in the 1920s and 1930s.

Crease’s book, “Rhythm Man: Chick Webb and the Beat That Changed America,” (Oxford University Press) out this month, focuses on Webb’s New York years at the Savoy Ballroom.

His hometown is not neglected. Crease uncovers a vivid and enlightening picture of Black musicians in Baltimore in the early years of the last century.

Webb was 16 when the Baltimore Afro-American newspaper described the Baltimore musical scene: “It is doubtful there is another city in the U.S. as musical ... more rich in musical history and tradition ... strictly speaking from a Negro standpoint than is Baltimore.”

As to jazz, the Afro said in 1917, “Jazz music and the jazz dance have been with us for nearly a year. ... You simply listen to the music and find yourself going through the right motions.”

Webb, immersed in this milieu, was self-taught on the drums and never learned to read music. As a teen he found jobs at the old Lafayette Ballroom and Pennsylvania Avenue dance halls. He joined an ensemble called the Jazzeola Orchestra and played aboard Capt. George Brown’s Chesapeake Bay steamer, the Starlight, that sailed from the harbor to a segregated resort called Brown’s Grove.

Crease’s research also places Webb playing his jazz at the hall attached to the old Richmond Market on North Howard Street, and in 1932, at nearby Lehmann’s Hall, where his band backed up Louis Armstrong.

By 1924 the Afro paper noted, in its society columns, how Chick Webb and his family were in New York on a visit and met Eubie Blake, the celebrated composer, who was also from East Baltimore.

“Thanks largely to Eubie Blake, Baltimore musicians had a good reputation in Harlem,” the author writes.

After he’d achieved New York stardom, Webb returned to Baltimore for performances at the Royal Theater on Pennsylvania Avenue and at the Hippodrome, where, because of segregation, his Baltimore relatives could only stand backstage, not be seated in the orchestra or balcony.

After Webb died on June 16, 1939, at Johns Hopkins Hospital (he spent 12 days there), his funeral was held at the family church, Waters African Methodist on Aisquith Street in Oldtown. Crease, citing the Baltimore City Health Department report, states the immediate cause of death as an intestinal obstruction related to his long-standing health issues.

“There must have been 8,000 to 10,000 there at one time or another, pushing, straining, leaning out of windows straddling ridgepoles of brick houses. It was the largest funeral in recent memory,” The Sun reported.

Ella Fitzgerald, Webb’s band vocalist, sang; the choir rendered “O God Our Help in Ages Past.”