Abandoned carriage shop carries a ghostly reminder of Baltimore’s past

The Gross carriage establishment is a forlorn sight. Much of the surrounding neighborhood has been bulldozed. Weeds have claimed the vacant lots. And trees that once shaded residential back yards now flourish. It’s as if the old television show “The Twilight Zone” staged an episode at Saratoga Street and Carrollton Avenue. Photographers love the building and capture images of its fading, phantom-like sign in this neighborhood that seems to be disappearing before your eyes.