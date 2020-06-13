Demolishing Cab Calloway’s home would be a loss for Baltimore

Perhaps Cab Calloway’s decision to make his career in New York City and elsewhere made him a little less well known in Baltimore, but maybe not. On a summer night in 1978 when he stepped on the stage of the Morris A. Mechanic Theater (another structure doomed by lukewarm preservation support), his audience went crazy. He sang his trademark song, “Minnie the Moocher,” and the walls of the playhouse shook with shouting for more. The applause and enthusiasm were not what you would expect for man whose glory years were in the 1930s.