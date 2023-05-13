When Warren Buffett bought the unpretentious downtown Baltimore department store Hochschild Kohn in the 1960s

A couple hundred employees of the Baltimore department store Hochschild Kohn & Co. heard brothers Martin and Louis Kohn reveal the company had been sold to a little known Midwest investment firm on March 2, 1966.

An hour later, the news of sale of family-owned stock appeared in The Evening Sun.

Only last week, some 57 years later, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett mentioned that purchase in his annual talk to investors.

“I can’t remember whether Buffett came for the actual sale. I know his associate Charlie Munger was present,” said Liz Kohn Moser, the daughter of Martin Benno Kohn, the family member who negotiated the sale.

“My father was not sad about the sale. He was delighted to find a buyer,” Moser said. The Sun said the deal had been completed “recently” and over a “short period of time.”

Moser said she also recalled a lunch with the new buyer in the department store’s tea room. That room, often filled with hundreds of shoppers looking to reveal a confidence to a table mate over a Waldorf salad or a slice of chocolate seven-layer cake, was part of the backstory of one of Baltimore’s downtown department stores.

Hochschild’s was a good match for Baltimore’s unpretentious and thrifty personality. It’s perhaps that quality that appealed to the no-nonsense and practical Buffett. The store had a post office branch in its basement near the housewares department, where shoppers could select custom mixed paint.

It stood on an enviable corner, the northwest intersection of Howard and Lexington streets, at times the busiest pedestrian crossing in the city.

The store was cobbled together from earlier firms and had a seldom used back entrance known as the Murphy Building. There was a well known side set of revolving doors on Clay Street.

Elevators served these satellite structures in addition to the main sets of lifts, which were some of the first in the city to be automated.

The store adhered to a regimen. Early-bird shoppers stood in a roped-off enclosure by the main Howard Street doors. At 9:30 a.m., a bell went off, the restraining straps were drawn up and the shopping day commenced.

That didn’t mean that intrepid shoppers had just arrived at the downtown crossroads of Howard and Lexington streets. Many had breakfasted earlier, perhaps at the nearby Read’s in the building now being considered for historic preservation as part of the Compass Project.

Baltimore’s four big department stores — Hutzler’s, Hochschild Kohn, Hecht’s and Stewart’s — all faced downtown’s Howard Street and offered a day’s retail entertainment over and above what was at nearby theaters.

Hochschild’s was a pioneer in many ways. In 1947, ahead of its rivals, it opened a branch in the Edmondson Village Shopping Center. Belvedere (Square) came a year later. Eastpoint followed in 1956 and Security Square was under construction when the sale to Warren Buffett was announced.

Hochschild’s also led the way to Columbia in Howard County, along with Washington’s Woodward and Lothrop.

While the suburban stores offered more casual shopping without the dress code that seemed to apply to the venerable downtown retailers, shopping in 1966 retained touches of formality. Hats and neckties were worn, but in Baltimore, not necessarily the most stylish hats and ties.

Hochschild’s show windows were a legend. In the 1940s, something called a Laughing Santa (an exterior amplified recording) delighted shoppers, especially those who came downtown after the store’s sponsorship of an annual Thanksgiving Day Toytown Parade from Wyman Park to Lexington Street.

The store’s management was considered progressive for the time and was the first of its main competitors to allow patronage by African-American customers in the spring of 1960.

A 2016 Sun story quoted Alice J. Shelton, who is Black, on the subject of shopping at Hochschild’s during this time period:

“In my college years, I had worked a couple of summers at Martha’s Vineyard and wanted to get some school clothes for college after I returned to Baltimore,” Shelton said. “I shopped throughout the store and had bought quite a bit. Then I got to the hat department and wanted a white felt hat.

“I was told, ‘You couldn’t sit down.’ They don’t serve us in hats. I said, if I couldn’t sit down, I wanted my money back of everything else I’d bought. ... All these years later, I recall the feeling of being rejected,” she said.

The year Buffett bought the Hochschild’s marked a shifting retail scene. National discounters, Two Guys, E.J. Korvette, GEM and Topp’s were open or busy acquiring spots in shopping plazas that sprouted around the Beltway as it was completed in the 1960s.

Buffett soon sold his Hochschild interests to another buyer, Supermarkets General. The downtown flagship store’s revolving doors stopped for good in 1977. Hochschild’s became a memory after Christmas in 1983. The downtown building closed in 1977 and burned down in 1983. The site was rebuilt. Obviously Warren Buffett and scores of H-K shoppers remember it too.