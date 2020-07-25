The Boulevard looks forward to a second century in Baltimore’s Greenmount West

The $1.2 million sale of the 1921 Boulevard movie theater nearly four years to the Central Baltimore Future Fund was not publicized at the time. This Waverly landmark, at the northwest corner of Greenmount Avenue and 33rd Street, showed its last films in 1989. The building was subsequently subdivided, with assorted tenants occupying much of the old auditorium space. Now the Future Fund says it is open for new uses and a ideas in what promises to be an extensive overhaul of a once-beloved community institution.