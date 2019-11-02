An Arches and Access Evening Wander Druid Hill Park Walking Tour is on for Nov. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. Participants are asked to dress warmly, bring flashlights and be prepared to discuss a “riptide of traffic priorities.” The park’s history is up for discussion as well as “the challenging impacts of highways on local neighborhoods as well as the engineering behind the ongoing Druid Hill Park reservoir construction.”