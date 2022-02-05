The New Albert’s story needs a telling

When the tales get told about the night spots and entertainment venues along Baltimore’s Pennsylvania Avenue, New Albert Hall gets shortchanged. One of old Baltimore’s Black entertainment destinations has a rich story.
It was a curious place, half movie house, half ballroom and, at one time, the place where Coppin State University’s basketball team played.
And at the end, before its 1971 demolition in the name of urban renewal, it was the place where Fat Daddy spun records.
Michael Reilly’s father, James Reilly, owned the New Albert in the 1960s. Curious about the place he recalled as a 10-year-old, he recently contacted me and asked for the New Albert legacy to be shared.
Robert Headley, Baltimore’s movie house historian, writes that the entertainment venue at 1226 Pennsylvania Ave. started in 1905 at a very early African American-owned theater. By about 1923, it was joined to a new structure, a hall with a dance floor.
It was constructed by Black businessman Harry Albert Carpenter Sr., and made its debut in late March 1923. An ad in the Afro-American newspaper invited readers to come and inspect its spacious dance floor.
Soon there was an Easter Monday dance. A news story said that 1,800 people filled the place to capacity. The New Albert soon showcased the talents of an exuberant Douglass High School student, Cab Calloway, who sang with Ike Dixon’s Society Orchestra.
With the large capacity, the place made good economic sense. At 50 cents a dancer, the New Albert could draw some serious musicians and talent.
The stars of the 1920s and ‘30s Black music entertainment industry lugged their saxophones and trombones up the staircase to reach the auditorium. An Afro-American columnist, who called herself The Flapper, poked fun at the climb the New Albert required.
For a lengthy stretch, the New Albert hosted live orchestras for dancing. An early headliner here was the man the ads called “Little Chick Webb” in 1927.
It was 1927, he was a local son and 22 years old. He was also a fantastic drummer. After his death at age 34 in 1939, the Chick Webb Memorial Recreation Center opened on N. Eden Street near Monument Street in East Baltimore.
Soon came Fletcher Henderson, Fess Williams and his Royal Flush Orchestra, Jelly Roll Morton, Cab Calloway, now with a full orchestra, and his sister Blanche with her musicians.
Louis Armstrong offered a midnight show at the New Albert on Jan. 12, 1930. He also gave away records of his hit songs.
Duke Ellington arrived in the late summer of 1933, and a bit later Lucky Millinder and the Mills Blue Rhythm Band.
Fats Waller played his an orchestra here in June 1936.
The New Albert had a symbiotic relationship with what was technically a competitor across the Pennsylvania Avenue. The Royal Theater could book the orchestras and their leaders. They could play a dance at the Albert and still appear on the Royal’s stage.
The place functioned as a complex. There was a parking garage on the first floor, which was later converted into a popular movie theater.
The maple dance floor also doubled as a basketball court. Morgan State and Coppin played here, often competing against traveling teams. One ad listed a game between the South Philly Hebrew and the Owls.
The New Albert reinvented itself several times. By the end of its life, that dance floor had become a gathering spot one again. Paul “Big Daddy” Johnson, a fabled Baltimore radio disc jockey, hosted record hops at the New Albert. He played his favorite songs and packed a young crowd on that well worn dance floor.
Latest Baltimore City
The New Albert was torn down in the early 1970s when so many of the commercial blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue came down for urban renewal.