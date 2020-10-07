'Jews in Space’: From early astronomy to Star Trek, Baltimore museum explores the celestial fascination of Jewish scholars, artists

“I think the idea of an alien — of someone who doesn’t belong, who’s trying to find their way and navigate the pressures of assimilation — definitely resonates with Jews in America or in any diaspora,” says Tracie Guy-Decker, the museum’s deputy director and a Jewish native of Baltimore. “Staying true to oneself, but fitting in at the same time, is a theme of a lot of science fiction and fandom out there. It makes sense that Jews would be drawn to it.”