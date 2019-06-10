One northbound lane of Harbor Tunnel reopens amid $189 million bridge replacement

One lane of the Harbor Tunnel’s northbound bore, which has been closed for repairs since April, reopened Monday morning, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced.

Traffic is still running in both directions on Interstate 895 through the southbound bore, and the northbound lanes remain closed from the north side of the tunnel to the Boston/O’Donnell Street exit ramp amid the $189 million replacement of a structurally deficient, 60-year-old bridge.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the I-895 lane closures and instead use I-695 and I-95 as alternative routes.

The project also will replace the Holabird Avenue exit ramp and rehabilitate the tunnel, including the approaches, portals, walls, deck and tiles. The work is expected to be completed in summer 2021.

