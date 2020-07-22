‘I don’t know what they would do if they came,’ Maryland Gov. Hogan says of Trump possibly sending federal officers to Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday he doesn’t understand why President Donald Trump would send “more federal law enforcement” officers to Baltimore and that “I don’t know what they would do if they came” since the city’s protests have been largely peaceful.
Hogan, a Republican, addressed the issue after Comptroller Peter Franchot expressed concern during a Board of Public Works meeting about camouflaged federal agents — many with no name tags or markings to identify their agency affiliation -- who clashed with demonstrators in Portland, Ore.
Trump, also a Republican, said Monday that law enforcement in some cities “are restricted from doing anything” and that he would provide “more federal law enforcement” to several cities, including Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Oakland and Philadelphia.
“I don’t know what the comment was even about,” Hogan said during the online board meeting. “We’ve heard no real details about anything happening in Baltimore. And I don’t know what they would do if they came because we don’t have any protests like you’re seeing in Portland and Chicago and New York and other places like that.”
Protests on behalf of racial justice began in many cities in May following the death of George Floyd, who died after being pinned by the neck to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer. Baltimore has had dozens of protests and demonstrations in recent weeks, with almost no violence and very few arrests.
“Right now there is nothing going on in the streets of Baltimore but sometimes very peaceful protests,” Hogan said. “I am very proud of the way Baltimore has handled it. I’ve got quite a bit of experience about how to handle this kind of situation the right way, I think, from 2015."
In a forthcoming political memoir, Hogan portrays himself as a decisive leader who restored calm to Baltimore after rioting and unrest in 2015 following the death of Freddie Gray, who was fatally injured in police custody. Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, the mayor at the time, recently accused Hogan of dismissing and devaluing the Black community in his narrative.
A spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Wednesday that while the city maintains strong relationships with a slew of federal agencies, there has been no indication that Trump is sending in law enforcement to crack down on protesters.
“We value the federal government, but we don’t have the need for the federal government to be involved in protests,” Lester Davis said. “When we get into discussions around folks exercising their rights and protesting, there is no space or need for federal authorities.”
He said Baltimore has been a “gold standard” for the protests that have swept across the country after Floyd’s killings.
If the federal force did arrive, Franchot suggested that “perhaps we could just take 300 or 400 of our own local law enforcement and state police and very peacefully put them in a professional protective kind of barrier around these Brownshirts.”
Franchot said such a federal force amounted to “fascist tactics” and were “not welcome.”
Sun reporter Talia Richman contributed to this article