Black Guerilla Family gang member sentenced to life in prison

A 26-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced to life in prison for several murders, stabbings and shootings he committed as member of the Black Guerilla Family gang, Maryland’s U.S. Attorney announced Friday.

Marquise McCants was convicted on three charges: racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The U.S. Attorney said McCants is responsible for seven murders, including a murder that was unsolved at the time of his trial. Evidence included McCants bragging to a co-conspirator in a hidden jailhouse recording that he shot another man 11 times, killing him, before stealing his phone.

Federal officials said McCants was involved in more than 10 armed robberies, three shootings and several stabbings.

McCants, who also goes by “Digga,” dealt street-level drugs for more than 12 years, the U.S. Attorney said. The violence in the gang happened between 2005 and 2017. He was charged last January and his trial lasted two months.

“Marquise McCants and his fellow gang members brought terror and death to Baltimore’s Greenmount Avenue neighborhood with guns, drugs and violence,” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said in a statement.

Eight other people have been convicted for federal racketeering and drug trafficking laws — with three of them being sentenced to life in prison.

