Baltimore Sun photo by Algerina Perna

Close to two hundred people turned out for a vigil at Woodlawn High School that was held for Sean Gamble, 22, who was killed by police on Sunday outside the Select Lounge in the 400 block of N. Paca St. John Gamble, 47, left, father to Sean Gamble, 22, attends a vigil for his son at Woodlawn High School. He listens while a family member speaks about his son. Sean Gamble was killed by police on Sunday in the Select Lounge in the 400 block of N. Paca St. At right is Sean's cousin, Cynthia Gamble, 25. In the center background is Minister Jacob McNeill from the Church of Jesus Christ Pentacostal Faith, who also spoke about Sean Gamble.