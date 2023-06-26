Advertisement
Baltimore City

Man killed in Fells Point on Sunday night; teen shot Monday in separate occurrences, Baltimore police say

Baltimore Sun

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot in Fells Point late Sunday night, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Gough Street and South Broadway. The man, who was found suffering from gunshot wounds, was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

A 17-year-old was shot early Monday in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 5:31 a.m. in the 1100 block of Webb Court in Old Town, where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was alert and responsive and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

