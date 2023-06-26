Man killed in Fells Point on Sunday night; teen shot Monday in separate occurrences, Baltimore police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot in Fells Point late Sunday night, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Gough Street and South Broadway. The man, who was found suffering from gunshot wounds, was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Advertisement

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

A 17-year-old was shot early Monday in East Baltimore, police said.

Advertisement

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 5:31 a.m. in the 1100 block of Webb Court in Old Town, where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was alert and responsive and transported to a hospital for treatment.

[ Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.